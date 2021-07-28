Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

