NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. 560,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,142. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.71.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.54.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

