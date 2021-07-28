Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.89 Million Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 341,909 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.