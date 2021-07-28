Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

