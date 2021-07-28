Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,998.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

