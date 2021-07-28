Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,616 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 121,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ProPetro by 26.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $38,304,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 51.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 407,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 138,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $816.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

