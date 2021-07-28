Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,568 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FULT stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.