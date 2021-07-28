Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,758 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of PagerDuty worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 31.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 128.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

PagerDuty stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $308,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,458. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.