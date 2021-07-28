Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JHAA opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

