Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
JHAA opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.
See Also: What is channel trading?
