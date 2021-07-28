NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.96.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 748,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.47. 114,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,463,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.76. The company has a market capitalization of $479.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $102.09 and a 12-month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

