Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 73.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 638,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,976,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

