Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.08. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,581 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

