Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ODT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,188. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.