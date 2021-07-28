Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

