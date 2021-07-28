Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OLN traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 2,403,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

