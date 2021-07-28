Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omnicell stock opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

