OptimizeRx (OPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPRX opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $899.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,717.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,249 shares of company stock worth $5,458,790 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

