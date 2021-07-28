Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

