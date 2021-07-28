Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $721,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

