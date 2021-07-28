ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,100 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 1,121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 698.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ORXCF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33.
About ORIX
