Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNNGY stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

