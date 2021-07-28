Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in July

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 30th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.3 days.

OVCHF stock remained flat at $$9.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

