Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Owlet stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. Owlet has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

