Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

