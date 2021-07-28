Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%.

OXSQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 174,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXSQ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.