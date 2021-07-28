PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.15.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

