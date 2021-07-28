Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.