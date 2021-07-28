Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 91,611 Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $303,582.94.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

