Paloma Partners Management Co Has $860,000 Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 183,356 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $3,246,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 257.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 202,985 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 247.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 179,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

