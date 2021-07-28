Paloma Partners Management Co Has $984,000 Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 61.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MasTec were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of MasTec by 18.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MasTec by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

