Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $995,000 in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,658,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,469,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,925,000.

Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

