Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 16,102 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,983 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.