Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) Short Interest Up 230.0% in July

Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Panache Beverage stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Panache Beverage has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
