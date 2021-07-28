Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) Short Interest Up 230.0% in July

Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Panache Beverage stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Panache Beverage has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Panache Beverage alerts:

About Panache Beverage

Panache Beverage Inc, an alcoholic beverage company, develops, sells, and markets spirit brands. Its brands include Wodka Vodka, Alibi American Whiskey, Alchemia Infused Vodka, Spirytus Vodka, and Old South Shine Vodka. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Panache Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panache Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.