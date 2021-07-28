Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.00 and last traded at $218.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.00.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.20.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia.

