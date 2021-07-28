Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Sunday, August 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$22.85 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.94.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.