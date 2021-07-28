PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 54.9% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001293 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $60.73 million and $575,572.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00235191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00761967 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

