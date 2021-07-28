Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Down 76.2% in July

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:PTRS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.13. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.56.
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.
About Partners Bancorp
Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.
