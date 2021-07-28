Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Down 76.2% in July

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:PTRS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.13. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.