Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PBHC opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

