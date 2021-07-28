PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.75 billion-$25.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.88 billion.PayPal also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.070 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.66.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $301.98. 7,572,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $354.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

