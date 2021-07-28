Pendal Group Limited Acquires 14,810 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.90. 1,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

