Pendal Group Limited Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 671.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,935. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.22. The company has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.