Pendal Group Limited Purchases 5,768 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.96. The company has a market cap of $457.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

