Pendal Group Limited Sells 253,860 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,860 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BBD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 405,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

