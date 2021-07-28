Pendal Group Limited Sells 9,609 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 8,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.