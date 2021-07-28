Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21. Pentair has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.