Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

