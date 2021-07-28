Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce sales of $176.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.00 million and the highest is $177.68 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $704.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

PRFT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 399,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,617. Perficient has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

