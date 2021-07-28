Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 155,862 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $746,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 713,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,485. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.