PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $174.52.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

