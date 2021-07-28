Permission Coin (ASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.42 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $24.42 million and $445,729.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

